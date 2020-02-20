Bicentennial Black History Month book unveiled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Education unveiled the first book celebrating 200 years of Alabama African American History.
It’s called “The Future Emerges From The Past.” It’s part of Alabama’s Bicentennial.
More than 200 pages highlight stories, including the Tuskegee “Air-Women,” Birmingham Civil Rights Icon Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, and on the same page with singer Dinah Washington, Dr. Tonea Stewart, the newest member of the state school board, for her contributions in the area of Performing Arts and Entertainment.
“What everyone’s has contributed is important, but this book looks a lot at people you might not have heard of already and takes a look at unsung heroes who’s contributions are part of the tapestry that helped make Alabama the state we know it to be today,” said Dr. Michael Sibley, Communications Director Alabama Dept. of Education.
The “Future Emerges From The Past” is available online for $25 plus shipping and handling at this link.
The book will also be available in the libraries of every school in the state.
