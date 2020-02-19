Watchdog group says PFAS chemicals found at former dump site

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Environmental watchdog group Tennessee Riverkeeper says “alarming levels” of PFAS chemicals have been found at a former dump site in Decatur.
It’s located near San Souci Cave Road. According to the Riverkeepers the site has never been disclosed to the public.
The group says it began investigating after a report from a concerned citizen. The group says it collected samples from the nearby San Souci stream and performed it’s own study.
What it found was PFOS levels at 6,100 parts-per-trillion (ppt) and PFOA levels at 5,700 ppt. According to the Riverkeepers their measurements are alarmingly high.
According to the EPA, health advisory limits for drinking water are set at 70 ppt for PFAS chemicals.
“These forever chemicals continue to show up in undisclosed locations. The companies responsible have not been telling the public everything about where they dumped PFAS or which chemicals are in our communities besides PFOS and PFOA,” stated David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper.
The health effects of PFAS chemicals are still being studied by the EPA. The chemicals have been linked to cancer and low birth weight in babies.
