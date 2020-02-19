UNA Offensive Coordinator leaving Florence for WKU

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UNA head coach Chris Willis has a major opening on his staff. Offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin accepted a job Monday with Western Kentucky University. He’ll be their new running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator.
“I’m (excited) to learn from those guys and take the next step in my career, but also painful (to leave) at the same time,” Aplin told our news partners at the Times Daily. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The biggest thing is it’s about the people. I’m going to a place that reminds me a lot of (UNA), in terms of the people, and that’s important.”
Willis says this is just part of the coaching job and he’s focused on finishing Spring practices before focusing on replacing Aplin in the summer.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.