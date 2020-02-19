Tivity Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Tivity Health (TVTY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $323.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $6.69. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 40 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.
The wellness program administrator posted revenue of $272.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.8 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $286.8 million, or $6.17 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Tivity Health said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $350 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion.
Tivity Health shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.93, a climb of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTY