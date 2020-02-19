Sparkman High School sky bridge construction ahead of schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ford Chapel Road has been closed for a month now as construction crews work on the sky bridge at Sparkman High School.
Tim Hall with Madison County Schools said, despite the rain, work is actually ahead of schedule on the bridge.
“We got enough nice days to get this work done to get just a little bit ahead of schedule," said Hall.
Hall said right now the a majority of the work is happening in the buildings on either side of the bridge.
“Now that we’ve got both sides basically completed to the point where we can get inside, we can begin working on stairwells," said Hall. "There is a lot of welding going on, we’re able to even do some sheet rock.”
He said there is no exact date for when Ford Chapel could reopen but he is hopeful crews can reopen it in about four weeks.
The sky bridge and the rest of the construction at Sparkman High School is not expected to be finished until next Fall. The sky bridge means students won’t have to walk outside anymore between the 9th Grade Center and the high school.
“We are so excited and so thankful to see this project wrap up," Hall said. "It’s a 17 million dollar investment in our kids.”
