Report: Former Limestone County superintendent’s doctorate under investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WAFF) - Tom Sisk, who left Limestone County Schools last fall, is facing scrutiny over his doctorate.
Sisk left the Limestone County superintendent job to take over as director of Bristol City Schools in Tennessee.
Sisk is now defending himself after recent reports say he doesn’t have a doctorate from an accredited university. That’s according to the Bristol Herald Courier.
Sisk doesn’t list a doctoral degree on his resume, but he does list a doctorate in numismatic studies on his LinkedIn page. That’s the study of currency.
An independent investigation into his credentials is now underway. That could take several weeks.
