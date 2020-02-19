North Alabama native shoots for a cause

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - She’s attended Alabama High School Regional basketball since 1997.
Each year, each game, mean much more every year.
Athens native Regina Smith is a freelance photographer for Limestone County basketball teams after her daughter graduated from Butler High School in the late 2000s.
Life as Smith knew it changed on Dec. 6, 2016.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer, stage two breast cancer,” Smith said.
“It was, you know, it hit me kinda hard. I guess you could say I never thought I wasn’t going to live, because I had to keep just pushing on. And even though I was going through the breast cancer, and during my chemo and all of that, I was still doing pictures on the days I was doing well, and so I still did pictures during that time,” she said.
Even with the diagnosis, Smith forged on. Eight rounds of chemotherapy. Thirty-three rounds of radiation.
Smith continued the fight for herself and so many of her loved ones, friends and family.
And after the battle with her biggest opponent, Smith got to ring the bell that she was cancer-free in 2017.
“I just had to keep pushing,” Smith said as she reflected this week during regional basketball. “I had to keep pushing. I just couldn’t give up, that was not an option.”
