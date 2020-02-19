More rain showers overnight into Thursday

Cloudy skies will remain in place for the rest of your Wednesday with cool temperatures in the low 50s, winds will stay breezy with occasional wind gusts over 20 mph.
Low temperatures will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s with rain showers increasing in coverage after midnight through the morning commute. Rain may be heavy at times Thursday morning which could lead to some ponding on the roadways. There is a narrow window where we may see some sleet briefly mixing in with the rain showers, NO impacts or accumulation are expected. Rain showers will end by Thursday afternoon with chilly highs in the low 40s and breezy NE winds. Skies will rapidly clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s by daybreak Friday.
Friday afternoon will be sunny but cool with high temperatures in middle to upper 40s. More sunshine will stick around for Saturday with more seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Even more rain showers will move in by Sunday afternoon. Next week will start off rainy with isolated thunderstorms on Monday.
The long term temperature outlook is trending cooler for the end of February and the beginning of March.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.