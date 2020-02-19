More rain showers overnight into Thursday

Low temperatures will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s with rain showers increasing in coverage after midnight through the morning commute. Rain may be heavy at times Thursday morning which could lead to some ponding on the roadways. There is a narrow window where we may see some sleet briefly mixing in with the rain showers, NO impacts or accumulation are expected. Rain showers will end by Thursday afternoon with chilly highs in the low 40s and breezy NE winds. Skies will rapidly clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s by daybreak Friday.