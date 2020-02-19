3 more businesses announced for MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three new businesses will be operating at MidCity, and two of them will make this their Alabama debut.
RCP Companies has announced that Kung Fu Tea and Color Me Mine are first-to-Alabama concepts.
Kung Fu Tea will offer bubble tea in a variety of flavors. It’s planned to open at MidCity this summer.
Color Me Mine will offer paint-it-yourself ceramics in a 1,000 square-foot studio.
Kamado Ramen will open its second location there. The Japanese ramen restaurant will have a shared location with Kung Fu Tea.
