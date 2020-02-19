Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Soggy neighborhoods under flash-flood warning in Mississippi
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Water levels are dropping but more rain is coming for parts of the flood-ravaged South, prolonging the misery in neighborhoods with long clean-ups ahead. Hard-hit central Mississippi was under a flash flood watch Tuesday. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 2 inches — with higher amounts possible in some spots — were expected to fall in a short amount of time. Forecasters say that could worsen ongoing river flooding in the region. The national Weather Prediction Center says the threat of heavy rain Tuesday will be greatest across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Witness says man on trial told her, 'I done shot the police'
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A witness says a man on trial in Mississippi told her he had shot a police officer. Willie Cory Godbolt is on trial in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people, including a sheriff's deputy and his own mother-in-law. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The Daily Leader newspaper reports that LaPeatra Stafford testified Tuesday. She said she was cooking when Godbolt showed up at her home. She says he was holding rifles and demanded a ride away from the area. Stafford says she begged Godbolt to surrender to police. Godbolt was arrested hours later.
MISSISSIPPI SOLAR PROJECT
Solar energy facility set to be built in north Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A renewable energy company will build a solar facility in northeast Mississippi. The 200-megawatt site will be built outside Columbus, near an industrial site. Tennessee Valley Authority awarded the contract to Florida-based Origis Energy. The site will use the energy produced by 650,000 solar panels. That will be enough power to serve nearly 46,000 homes. Construction is tentatively set to begin in the second half of 2021. The contract says Origis will begin providing energy to TVA in October 2022. The project is TVA's first entry into renewable energy storage.
STUDENTS KILLED
2 Alcorn State students fatally shot in Mississippi
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities say a man has been arrested on an assault charge in connection with a shooting that killed two university students and injured two others. News outlets reported Tuesday that the man was arrested in Adams County on a warrant for aggravated assault. His name was not released. The shooting occurred Monday night in Claiborne County. Alcorn State University says the shooting happened at an “event venue” about 13 miles north of campus. The campus was locked down until Tuesday morning as a precaution. The students who died were from Mississippi and Pennsylvania.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear. The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days. No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee. As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines. In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.
MARDI GRAS-NOOSE
Child given doll with noose at Mississippi Mardi Gras parade
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A 12-year-old-girl received a black doll with beads forming a noose around its neck at a Mississippi Gulf Coast Mardi Gras parade. Officials said Monday police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Nicole Fairconeture of Pass Christian says she and her family were attending a parade Sunday when a man riding on one of the floats called her daughter to get a Mardi Gras throw. Fairconeture says the doll was black and was dressed like a slave. She told The Sun Herald newspaper the man told her daughter: “That’s you.” The upset mother found police and handed the doll to the officers. Her uncle later filed a police report. Waveland Mayor Mike Smith says the incident is being reviewed as a hate crime.