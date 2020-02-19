Kickin’ Butts BBQ owner working to start over after October fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Tennessee Valley business owner is trying to get back on his feet after a fire damaged his restaurant beyond use in October.
Adam Sheppard, owner of Kickin’ Butts BBQ said he is being patient looking for the right spot to reopen his business.
Sheppard said he just wants to get back to doing what he loves, which is making good BBQ, raising money for good causes and mentoring his team.
He has been looking at both new locations and food trucks.
Sheppard said he has never been through anything like this before and the community support has been great.
He said one thing he’s hoping for is to get his original group of employees back at his new location.
To this day he still checks on his younger high school staff. He said he make sure they’re getting 30 minutes to an hour of personal development each day, just like he did when they all worked together.
Sheppard said he hopes to be back in business by April!
A GoFundMe has been started for Sheppard and his business where you can donate to help him get back on his feet.
