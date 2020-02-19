Emergency hearing set in Limestone County School lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - An emergency hearing has been set for a lawsuit against the Limestone County School system.
The hearing will address a request from suspended Limestone County School Human Resources Director Dr. Mark Isley.
The hearing will be held Thursday afternoon in Montgomery where the lawsuit was filed.
Isley is suing the school system over his suspension.
He’s been on administrative leave from the school system since January 27th. The school system has only said Isley was placed on leave due to some kind of investigation. The nature of the investigation hasn’t been released by school officials. Isley says he hasn’t been notified of a reason yet either.
Isley filed a lawsuit Tuesday saying the suspension was unwarranted and alleging slander. He’s seeking monetary damage from the school.
Isley’s suit includes a letter from the Limestone County School system that says his termination will be recommended to the school board at a meeting scheduled for March 10th.
In the suit he asked the court to halt the process of his removal and any efforts to hire a replacement.
That request is what will be covered at the hearing set for Thursday in Montgomery.
