Dry today with rain and colder temperature to end the week

Overnight clouds will build back in and that will bring in some showers as we move into the early morning hours Thursday. Showers will move in from the south but colder air will clash in from the north. The heaviest of the rain should stay towards the Gulf Coast, but we will still see some scattered steady showers across the Valley. Temperatures will be cool enough in some spots that we could possibly see a wintry mix or even period of snow showers. At this point we do NOT expect accumulation. Behind the rain we will see some much colder air come through by early Friday. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s both Friday and Saturday mornings.