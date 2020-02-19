Dry today with rain and colder temperature to end the week

Happy Wednesday! We are starting to dry out across the Valley today, but more rain is on the way.
Still seeing a few scattered showers in the vicinity, but the heaviest of the rain is still to our south. Clouds will stay persistent through the morning as temperatures stay into the mid to upper 40s. Wind is breezy already and will stay strong through much of the day as well, with gusts from the north at 10 to 20 mph. This will keep things slightly cool this afternoon with temperatures into the low to mid 50s. Don’t be surprised if there are some breaks in the clouds by lunchtime today and into the afternoon.
Overnight clouds will build back in and that will bring in some showers as we move into the early morning hours Thursday. Showers will move in from the south but colder air will clash in from the north. The heaviest of the rain should stay towards the Gulf Coast, but we will still see some scattered steady showers across the Valley. Temperatures will be cool enough in some spots that we could possibly see a wintry mix or even period of snow showers. At this point we do NOT expect accumulation. Behind the rain we will see some much colder air come through by early Friday. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s both Friday and Saturday mornings.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.