Downtown Huntsville Inc. releases in-depth study of downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s no secret that Huntsville is booming, but city leaders want to make it better. And improving the downtown is a big part of that. Wednesday morning the most detailed study of Huntsville’s downtown to date was released.
"It’s kind of like Babe Ruth said. Yesterdays home runs don’t win today’s games. We will continue to get better,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.
A packed room this morning, with everyone wanting to know, how can we make Huntsville's downtown even greater? The CEO for the International Downtown Association answered the question.
One of the ways Huntsville can improve: transportation.
"Right now we have such a good transportation system. It’s very easy to drive one person, one car. In the future we need to plan for the day when it’s not as easy to do that. And we can make sure we push the idea of multi-transit,” Battle said.
CEO David Downey says the average household income of people who live downtown is higher than in other parts of the city. He suggested bringing more affordable housing options downtown. "
We’ve got to make sure that we continue to work for affordable housing in the downtown area because a lot of the people who work in downtown need that affordable housing. And it’s the people who work restaurants and the service industry and a lot of other places,” Battle said.
Downtown Huntsville Incorporated CEO and president Chad Emerson says he encourages anyone in the community to read the report and send in their feedback. Good or bad.
"We really encourage people to dive into it and figure out if they have ideas or solutions or if they have ways to improve the great things we have already,” Emerson said.
Mayor Battle says the packed room speaks for the level of support this community has.
"People come out day after day after day and they exercise their role in this community as a leader to make sure this community gets better,” Battle said.
You can find the email addresses to send your feedback to here.
