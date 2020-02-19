Decatur police searching for hit & run driver who left pedestrian hospitalized

Decatur police searching for hit & run driver who left pedestrian hospitalized
Decatur police say this vehicle struck a pedestrian at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive on Feb. 18, 2020. (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass | February 19, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 3:29 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police need hep finding a hit-and-run vehicle.

Police say on Tuesday, the vehicle struck a pedestrian at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a newer-model black sedan, left the scene. The vehicle is believed to have front passenger-side damage, including the passenger-side rear view mirror.

The adult pedestrian is still receiving treatment for his injuries. Policed have not yet identified him. He appears to be a 20-year-old to 40-year-old Hispanic male with tattoos and facial hair.

Anyone with information may contact detective Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

