Decatur police searching for hit & run driver who left pedestrian hospitalized

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police need hep finding a hit-and-run vehicle.
Police say on Tuesday, the vehicle struck a pedestrian at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a newer-model black sedan, left the scene. The vehicle is believed to have front passenger-side damage, including the passenger-side rear view mirror.
The adult pedestrian is still receiving treatment for his injuries. Policed have not yet identified him. He appears to be a 20-year-old to 40-year-old Hispanic male with tattoos and facial hair.
Anyone with information may contact detective Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
