Decatur Mayor wants sewer overflows fixed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling held a press conference Wednesday and was emphatic that he wants to see Decatur Utilities move faster to fix problems with the city’s sewer system.
Mayor Bowling said 20-million-gallons of water overflowed had already overflowed from the city’s sewer system in February.
Bowling said, “20 million gallons in overflows is not acceptable, regardless of the timeline, but especially for the shortest month of the year.”
Bowling was referring to sanitary sewer overflows which are tracked by local utility companies and reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The sewage overflows do not affect drinking water in Decatur. However, the overflows do contain diluted raw sewage, which finds its way into local streams and rivers.
Mayor Bowling acknowledged that Decatur Utilities is actively working to replace aging pipes but says the utility company isn’t moving fast enough.
Mayor Bowling said, “I think it was five miles last year, four miles this year. Do the math. We can’t tolerate that, and our residents shouldn’t be expected to tolerate that.”
“We eagerly anticipate and expect additional contractors performing repairs. That’s as soon as possible, urgently and we need them to increase now,” said Bowling.
WAFF has been covering the sewer overflow problems in recent months due to heavy rain. You can see active overflows via an online map provided by ADEM.
Decatur Utilities has repeatedly blamed the problem on hundreds of miles of outdated pipes that need repair.
Officials from Decatur Utilities were not invited to Wednesday’s press conference but did send a lengthy statement firing back at Decatur’s Mayor and asking for patience from Decatur residents.
Decatur Utilities management has been made aware of a social media post and subsequent press conference statements made by Mayor Tab Bowling regarding a perceived lack of communication regarding Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSOs) and DU’s ongoing plans to address them. It is unfortunate that Mayor Bowling has elected to communicate in such an unprofessional and misleading manner.
As we do with each incoming city administration, in January of 2017 we invited Mayor Bowling and City Council members to an overview of our operations, which also highlighted our biggest challenges and issues. The exact issues Mayor Bowling questions in his post were addressed with him at that meeting and then again on January 14, 2020.
At this most recent meeting, we emphasized the significant progress made in the 10-year wastewater system improvement plan, which was formalized in 2013 to address SSOs. Phase I of that plan called for significant lift station replacement and pipeline upgrades to add capacity in areas with the highest concentration of SSOs at that time; Phase II, which began in 2019, calls for an increased level of collection system rehabilitation.
The DU board and Decatur City Council have authorized expenditures in excess of $60 million dollars over the past 10 years to address this issue. We have seen a significant reduction in SSOs in basins where this rehabilitation work was concentrated and where new lift stations were installed based on the previous engineering study.
Due to historic amounts of rainfall in recent months, other sewer systems in the state – including many of our neighboring utility systems – are struggling with this issue. Despite this information being publicly available on the ADEM website, the local media has singled out DU in its coverage.
To characterize DU and its leadership as unresponsive is unfair. This issue has been a priority for more than a decade now – and we will continue to address it. We have been transparent with the Mayor, the council and the media. While the current ongoing engineering study may prompt an acceleration of rehabilitation efforts in certain areas, it will still not be an overnight fix.
This issue should not be leveraged for political capital by the Mayor or anyone else on the City Council. DU has acknowledged the issue and residents of Decatur should know we will take the steps needed – and expend the funds necessary – to continue working toward reducing and eliminating future SSOs. However, these improvements are funded through DU wastewater rates – not tax dollars – so we must also be mindful of keeping rates affordable and competitive.
Again, this is not an overnight fix and will take time.
Ray Hardin, General Manager Decatur Utilities
