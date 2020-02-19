Cullman residents speak out against RV park

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - 67 residents in Cullman have signed a petition, opposing the city’s construction of a new RV park. It’s being built right now on County Road 222, just west of Interstate 65.
Some of those residents showed up at Monday night’s city council meeting to make their feelings known. Our news partners at the Cullman Times were there. “The plans and ideas were hidden from the public intentionally, too, with a complete disregard for the community’s wants and needs,” said Elizabeth McDowell. “You have insulted our intelligence repeating that this was not done in conjunction with or for Rock the South. The RV park has one use and one alone, and that is so the wealthy can have their own private parking lot during this event.”
The city purchased the property in 2011, but it’s been sitting idle since. Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director of Operations Kyle Clark told the Times that the city has been looking into the proposal for at least two years. He adds there are additional plans for the property beyond the RV park. The RV park is scheduled to be complete by summer.
