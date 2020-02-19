Cullman residents speak out against RV park

Some of those residents showed up at Monday night’s city council meeting to make their feelings known. Our news partners at the Cullman Times were there. “The plans and ideas were hidden from the public intentionally, too, with a complete disregard for the community’s wants and needs,” said Elizabeth McDowell. “You have insulted our intelligence repeating that this was not done in conjunction with or for Rock the South. The RV park has one use and one alone, and that is so the wealthy can have their own private parking lot during this event.”