Birmingham Zoo gets grant to offer free admission for military personnel

“We want to recognize the service and sacrifice our brave members of the military and their families make every day. The Birmingham Zoo wants to thank our servicemen and women and show that we support them, because of all they do and have done for our country,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President and CEO, “The Zoo is a place where service members are welcomed and honored. The Trinka Davis Foundation allows the Zoo to provide this special opportunity for them, especially on military holidays.”