Birmingham hoping to attract minor league football franchise to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham hoping to attract a minor league football franchise to the Magic City hoping to breathe new life into Legion Field.
Council President William Parker says the XFL playing in Birmingham in 2021 would be another positive addition to the cities growing entertainment industry.
The announcement to attract the XFL to the Magic City comes less than a year since the Birmingham Iron, under the Alliance of American Football, walked out of Legion Field for good due to running out of money.
“There were financial issues out of the corporate entity. Within the city of Birmingham, Birmingham was very supportive. You still see people walking around with their gear on now,” said Parker.
Parker said the ongoing support for the AAF team shows the passion the city has for football.
This wouldn’t be the first time an XFL team played in Birmingham. The Birmingham Thunderbolts played one season at Legion Field in 2001.
“We love football and we want to have an opportunity to have Spring football here in Birmingham and be a part of the XFL family. So, we are going to be working very diligently and making sure we have year-round activity at Legion Field. This would compliments the larger strategy we have as it relates to programming at Legion Field.”
It’s still very early in the process of getting games to Birmingham. Parker said no final decision have been made.
