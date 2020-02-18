Wet weather continues today and through the middle of the week

Happy Tuesday. Grab your umbrella because here we go again…
More rain is already falling across the Tennessee Valley this morning as waves of showers have been pushing through this morning and we expect more off and on throughout the day today. A weak warm front will move in from the south through the morning helping our temperatures into the low 60s by this afternoon. Wind from the southwest will be around 10 mph. Showers will be off and on through the morning and again this afternoon. Heavier showers and storms will be possible ahead of the cold front that will pass through during the mid-afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals today will be between 1/2 inch to 1 inch for most, but some could see as much as 1 1/2 to 2 inches by the end of the rain.
Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front, but there will still be some light showers that linger overnight into early parts of Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures into the low 50s. Wind Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Another round of rain will move in on Thursday as temperatures continue to fall. Temperatures will start into the mid 40s but will drop into the 30s by the afternoon. We will mainly see a cold rain but at times it could mix with a few areas of sleet and snow showers. From there we will clear out to end the week but it will stay chilly.
