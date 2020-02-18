Wet weather continues today and through the middle of the week

More rain is already falling across the Tennessee Valley this morning as waves of showers have been pushing through this morning and we expect more off and on throughout the day today. A weak warm front will move in from the south through the morning helping our temperatures into the low 60s by this afternoon. Wind from the southwest will be around 10 mph. Showers will be off and on through the morning and again this afternoon. Heavier showers and storms will be possible ahead of the cold front that will pass through during the mid-afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals today will be between 1/2 inch to 1 inch for most, but some could see as much as 1 1/2 to 2 inches by the end of the rain.