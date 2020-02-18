Two arrested for robbing Florence Aldi

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jessie Young and William Pounders were arrested by Florence Police for allegedly robbing the Aldi Supermarket on Cox Creek Parkway.
Police say Jessie Cochran filled a shopping cart with items and then left the Aldi without paying on January 31. They say she then loaded the stolen items into a parked car driven by William Pounders.
Police say when a store manager confronted the pair about the theft, they hit him with their car. He did require some medical treatment, but has been released from the hospital.
Pounders and Young were arrested on February 13 and currently robbery charges. They are being held at the Lauderdale County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.