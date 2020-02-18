Trash Pandas parking construction and Town Madison development

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re 57 days away from the first Trash Pandas baseball game at Toyota Field in Madison. If you drive by the stadium, you’ll see a lot of red dirt.
We talked to the team owner and a spokesman for the company developing the land around the stadium.
Rain is slowing down construction, but business is booming in Madison!
The project known as Town Madison, is more than 500 acres and the spokesman for the developers say they’re hitting it out of the ball park.
“Over $600 million in announcements have been made as far as economic activity that’s been announced so far and we expect that number to really double or triple over the next year to 18 months,” said Breland Properties spokesman Joey Ceci.
When you look around the area surrounding Toyota Field, home of the Trash Pandas, you’ll see dirt! A lot of dirt, but you’ll soon see the area filled with buildings.
“We announced of course Margaritaville is coming over to the centerfield wall from the stadium, as well as a 220 room dual branded Marriott that will be across from the stadium as well lots of hotel options coming. Lots of restaurants coming Outback Steakhouse has already been announced we have about five or six more that we’re working with to bring to the property,” said Ceci.
Town Madison is also building homes, some have already sold. An apartment complex already has tenets. The area, where Margaritaville and the lazy river will be built and open next summer.
Town Madison is a 5 year plan. Their baseball neighbors, the Trash Pandas are on a different schedule. The first game, is 57 days away.
Despite the rain, the owner Ralph Nelson says the parking lot with 2,400 spaces will be complete in plenty of time.
“There’s plenty a buffer in fact for us we’re looking at some of our events we have a season ticket holder event on March 7 we’re going to put tickets on sale right here where I’m standing on March 14 we have four college games three high school games and we anticipate absolutely no issues whatsoever,” said Nelson.
