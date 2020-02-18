Radiance to hold ribbon cutting for new headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A longtime Huntsville business is celebrating a big expansion Tuesday. By 104,000 square feet to be exact.
Radiance has been providing support to the Department of Defense for more than two decades.
Tuesday afternoon north Alabama political and business leaders will come to the new headquarters for the official ribbon cutting.
Radiance provides engineering and technology development services primarily to the Department of Defense and intelligence community.
Their CEO William Baliey tells us they do a lot of work for Redstone. Bailey says the employee owned company began outgrowing their space on Wynn Drive, so they drew up plans to build a brand new building.
He says the new space also allows them to advance their work force with a new training center that holds up to 200 people at a time. Bailey says he believes the company’s innovative culture and employee run model is a big contributor to the rapid growth.
“We're building labs like nobody else has here in Huntsville to support Redstone. We're building a lot of spaces that allow us to not only continue the support we have but grow the support we have. So we didn't just build a building. We made an investment in the future capability and capacity,” Bailey said.
Bailey tells me he expects to hire around 100 new employees in the next 18 months.
The ribbon cutting is at 3 p.m. and is private, but if you want to check out their new building you can come to the open house at 4. There will be door prizes too!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.