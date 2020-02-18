Morgan County Deputies arrest one after chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies have one person in custody after a Tuesday morning car chase. A second suspect remains on the loose.
The Sheriff’s Office says the car chase started in Morgan County on Highway 231 and ended in Marshall County on Irby Circle.
The female driver of the car was taken into custody when she stopped the car, but a male passenger ran away on-foot. Deputies searched for him Tuesday morning, but have now suspended the search.
No word on charges yet.
