Limestone County School HR director sues school board, acting superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County School Human Resources Director Dr. Mark Isley is suing the Limestone County School system.
Dr. Isley is alleging wrongdoing and racism when it comes to teacher and administrator hiring on the part of the school system, and says he’s helping the FBI with an investigation into the misuse of state of federal funds by the school system.
Dr. Isley’s lawsuit claims he has been placed on administrative leave and dragged through the mud in retaliation for work he’s done to correct these and other Limestone County School problems.
The suit, filed in Montgomery, seeks monetary damages from the Limestone County School system. It also asks that a Judge order school system leaders to halt efforts to fire Dr. Isley.
Dr. Isley has been on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Limestone County School board since January 27th. The details of the investigation have not been released by school officials.
The lawsuit names the Limestone County Board of Education and its President Bret McGill along with interim Limestone County Superintendent Michael Owens.
Dr. Isley’s lawyers say statements made by interim Superintendent Owens concerning the investigation amount to slander.
Additionally, the lawsuit says Dr. Isley has not received official notice for why he’s been placed on administrative leave. His attorneys do make allegations against the school system in the lawsuit. His attorneys say Isley was placed on leave as retaliation for bringing to light a number of problems.
According to the lawsuit Dr. Isley notified the Alabama State School Board that the Limestone County School Board and interim Superintendent Michael Owens have been violating board policy and state law by hiring teachers who do not meet specified criteria.
The lawsuit also says that Dr. Isley is helping the FBI and the U.S. Department of Education in an investigation concerning the Limestone County Board of Education’s misuse of state funds and federal funds. The lawsuit says Dr. Isley is seeking whistle blower protections concerning this investigation.
The lawsuit also brings up a number of alleged discriminatory and illegal work and education practices. The allegations include the use of a racial slur by School Board President Bret McGill, deficiencies in teacher hiring practices, improper special education curriculum, and employee leave requirements that violated ADA guidelines.
According to the suit, Dr. Isley has been advised his termination will be recommended at a March 10th Limestone County School board meeting.
Isley’s suit is requesting the court order an injunction on his behalf. He’s requesting the injunction block the Limestone County School system from firing him, hiring any new candidates for his job, and making public statements concerning their investigation. The injunction request also asks a judge to force the Limestone County School Board to release information concerning his administrative leave status.
Limestone County School Officials were unaware of the lawsuit when they were contacted by WAFF 48 News. We are waiting on their response.
