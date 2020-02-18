Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A criminal complaint says a woman who was found slain in a Milwaukee garage along with her two daughters had been beaten up by her boyfriend the day before she was reported missing. The bodies of 26-year-old Amarah Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks were discovered Sunday. Police say that 25-year-old Arzel Ivery is in custody in Tennessee and is charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with the assault, but he is not charged in the homicides. According to the complaint, Ivery's father called police to say his son was at his Memphis home and that he said he killed Banks and her daughters.