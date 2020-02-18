Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTING
Daughter of man accused of killing 8 describes his abuse
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — The daughter of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people has testified that he beat her frequently during her childhood. The Daily Leader newspaper reported that 12-year-old My'Khyiah Godbolt took the stand at a courthouse in Magnolia on Monday to testify against her father, Willie Cory Godbolt. The 37-year-old Godbolt is charged with capital murder, accused of fatally shooting eight people, including the deputy who arrived at his in-laws' home over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend of May 2017. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The jury trial resumes Tuesday at a courthouse in Magnolia.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear. The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days. No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee. As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines. In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Ex-wife of man accused of killing 8 describes 1st shooting
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people has testified that a sheriff's deputy became the first victim when he was shot in the face by the man she described as “abusive" and “controlling." Sheena May testified Sunday at a courthouse in Magnolia, the Daily Leader newspaper reported. Her ex-husband, 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt, is charged with capital murder, accused of first fatally shooting the the sheriff's deputy who arrived at his in-laws' home to answer a domestic abuse call in May 2017. Authorities say three others were killed in that home, and the remaining victims elsewhere. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
MARDI GRAS-NOOSE
Child given doll with noose at Mississippi Mardi Gras parade
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A 12-year-old-girl received a black doll with beads forming a noose around its neck at a Mississippi Gulf Coast Mardi Gras parade. Officials said Monday police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Nicole Fairconeture of Pass Christian says she and her family were attending a parade Sunday when a man riding on one of the floats called her daughter to get a Mardi Gras throw. Fairconeture says the doll was black and was dressed like a slave. She told The Sun Herald newspaper the man told her daughter: “That’s you.” The upset mother found police and handed the doll to the officers. Her uncle later filed a police report. Waveland Mayor Mike Smith says the incident is being reviewed as a hate crime.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Another Mississippi inmate dies; no signs of injuries
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi corrections officials say a 42-year-old inmate has died, making him at least the 18th inmate to die in the state's troubled prison system since late December. Authorities said an officer serving breakfast on Sunday found David Lee May unresponsive in his cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. A statement from the Mississippi Department of Corrections said there were no obvious signs of injuries. An autopsy is planned. The death comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Mississippi's troubled prison system. The Justice Department has opened an investigation of the prisons after a string of inmate deaths.
SUV IN WATER
Ex-teacher indicted after driving into lake with baby in SUV
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A former teacher in Mississippi has been indicted on an attempted murder charge after police say she drove into a lake with her 2-year-old daughter in her sport utility vehicle. Cari Campbell Cullum was recently indicted by a grand jury in Lowndes County. It was not immediately clear whether she is represented by an attorney. Police said she backed her SUV off a boat ramp into Columbus Lock and Dam on Sept. 21. Cullum had called a friend, and that person was able to pull Cullum and the toddler out of the vehicle. Nobody was injured.