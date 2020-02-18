Huntsville police seeing rise in baby deaths from accidental suffocation, strangulation

More than 85 percent of all deaths from accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed occur from birth to 6 months of age. Those numbers could be drastically reduced if parents placed babies on his or her back to sleep, for naps and at night. If you share your room with baby, keep baby close to your bed, on a separate surface designed for infants. Use a firm and flat sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib, covered by a fitted sheet with no other bedding or soft items in the sleep area.