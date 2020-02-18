Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Wilkenson Drive, just off Meridian Street.
We’re told that police were originally called to the home for a robbery call. When they arrived, they found the victim had been shot.
Investigators on the scene tell us no one is in custody and this time, but there’s also no active search for a gunman. There were several other people in the home at the time, and police say they’re talking with all of those potential witnesses.
The victim was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. Police on the scene tell us the victim was alive but could not provide any additional details on their condition.
