Helping Town Creek tornado victims

“Right now we’re not really sure because of the situation if they will actually come back here. She’s currently looking for something closer to the school systems and closer to other family, so she’ll have help with Landen. It’s just too hard for her even though she loves it here this is where they all grew up we feel like it’s a little slice of heaven and hell have always thought that she just hasn’t been able to come down here,” said sister-in-law Allison Cross.