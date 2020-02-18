Helping Town Creek tornado victims

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - More than two months after a deadly tornado hit Town Creek, the rebuilding process is far from over. That’s especially true for a little boy who lost his home and his parents.
All that remains of the home where Chase and Keisha Godsey were killed is a cement slab. Their 8-year-old son Landen survived, but he’s been in the hospital ever since.
“He’s really come along way. He was moved from the seventh floor which is the ICU to the rehab floor he’s doing amazing and rehab it’s really been good for him they’ve been doing some memory tests with him he’s passed all of his memory test 100 percent,” said Landen’s aunt Breanna Bendall.
While Landen recovers, community leaders are stepping in to help the family, specifically his Grandma by raising money to rebuild their home that just nine weeks ago was destroyed by a tornado.
Friday, February 28th at 6 pm you’re invited to Prayer on the Square in Moulton. Shirts and braclets will be for sale and the goal is to raise $40,000.
“We just want to help out by matching this fundraiser to put Landon in a home when he does come home from the hospital, that is the main goal of this event, is providing a new home for Landon,” said fundraiser organizer Amber Reynolds.
Family members say they don’t know if they’ll rebuild in the same spot. It’s up to Grandma.
“Right now we’re not really sure because of the situation if they will actually come back here. She’s currently looking for something closer to the school systems and closer to other family, so she’ll have help with Landen. It’s just too hard for her even though she loves it here this is where they all grew up we feel like it’s a little slice of heaven and hell have always thought that she just hasn’t been able to come down here,” said sister-in-law Allison Cross.
This is not the families first time rebuilding from a tornado.
“In 2011 when the tornado hit we lost our home it was pretty much a total loss luckily no one was injured in our family,” said Bendall.
The same can’t be said the second time around. Now is your chance to help the Godsey’s. Next Friday, February 28th in Moulton at 6 pm.
Landen’s 3rd grade class has already raised close to $1,000 to help the family rebuild a home.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.