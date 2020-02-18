HealthStream: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $15.8 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $254.1 million.
HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $247.5 million to $255.5 million.
HealthStream shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.81, a decline of 4% in the last 12 months.
