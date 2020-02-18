Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency after Alabama flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is issuing a State of Emergency declaration for all of Alabama’s 67 counties as a way to aid in the state’s recovery from recent flooding. The declaration went into effect at noon Tuesday.
“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state," Gov. Ivey said. "We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency. This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”
The governor has also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center, as well as impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.
Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings said the governor’s declaration "will assist in connecting Alabama to the resources required to respond to current and future impacts caused by recent flooding throughout the state.”
The governor’s state of emergency declaration directs state agencies to help communities impacted by flooding. It also allows local school systems the ability to appeal to the state school board superintendent for relief from fulfilling school calendars “with respect to student days or employee days, or both, with no loss of income to employees.”
