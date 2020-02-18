Free hunter education class to be to held in Florence

Free hunter education class to be to held in Florence
(Source: Alabama Wildlife & Fisheries)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:54 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A free hunting education class is set to be taught in Florence next month.

The Cypress Creek Indoor Range will host the class on March 14th.

The free-one day class is open to the public. It will cover skills, regulations, and responsibilities of hunting and wildlife.

Anyone born on or after August 1, 1977 must completed a class before being eligible to hunt.

You must register for the course ahead of time. If you’d like to do so, click here.

The class is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.