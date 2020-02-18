Free hunter education class to be to held in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A free hunting education class is set to be taught in Florence next month.
The Cypress Creek Indoor Range will host the class on March 14th.
The free-one day class is open to the public. It will cover skills, regulations, and responsibilities of hunting and wildlife.
Anyone born on or after August 1, 1977 must completed a class before being eligible to hunt.
You must register for the course ahead of time. If you’d like to do so, click here.
The class is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
