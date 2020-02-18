Calif. woman visits Limestone County Archives to learn about her father

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A California woman is visiting Limestone County to learn more about her father.
Helen Kagan of San Diego visited the Limestone County Archives and the old Trinity School to learn more about his life in Limestone County.
Her father, Tsuyoshi Matsumoto, worked as a band director and teacher at the now-closed Trinity School in Limestone County.
Kagan’s father was a Japanese-American who was arrested and interned at Fort McClellan the day after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He was among thousands of Japanese-Americans taken off the streets across the U.S. in the aftermath of the attack.
Matsumoto was eventually cleared and let go.
In the years after, Kagan says he overcame prejudice and eventually became a liaison for the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Kagan hopes her father’s story will inspire people to pause before judging others.
“It’s a wonderful way to show that we need to think of people as individuals, and not see them as a group, as a stereotype,” Kagan said.
Matsumoto also began doing artwork.
His story will be featured in an exhibit coming to Athens-Limestone Public Library this fall.
The Smithsonian exhibit about Japanese internment camps will tell Matsumoto’s story through newspapers, family photos and some of his art.
