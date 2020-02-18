1 arrested, 2 sought after violent crime spree in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Friday, and warrants have been issued for a second man and a woman following an armed robbery that left a victim naked and seeking help from a neighbor.
Lachriston Mayberry, 25, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and obstructing justice/using a false identity. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $42,500 bond.
Nicholas Ferguson and Alexia Devaney are wanted by investigators on warrants related to the case. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.
The robbery occurred Feb. 8 on Towe Road. Deputies say the male victim had given a female a ride to the residence where she previously lived to get some personal belongings. Ferguson also lives at that residence. Deputies say when the pair arrived, they were met by Ferguson and Mayberry, who held the victim at gunpoint with a pink sawed-off shotgun and ordered him to remove his clothes.
The victim was robbed of his clothes, cash and vehicle. The suspects allegedly threatened to sexually torture him. He was able to run away while Mayberry was distracted. Deputies say the suspects fired at him as he ran but missed.
The victim sought help from a neighbor, who called the sheriff’s office.
Investigators obtained warrants for Mayberry and Ferguson after determining their identities. Deputies say he went to a home on County Line Road in a second stolen vehicle the next day. He allegedly tried to get inside, but the resident stopped him.
Mayberry fired a shot into the residence and left, according to the sheriff’s office.
The stolen vehicle was later found on Eastep Road in southwestern Limestone County.
Investigators obtained additional warrants on Mayberry and Ferguson for the second incident, and they also obtained receiving first-degree stolen property warrants for Alexia Devaney regarding the second stolen vehicle.
On Friday, an investigator saw Mayberry near the Walmart in Athens and called for the assistance of U.S. marshals and the SRT team due to the violent nature of his crimes. They were able to prevent a pursuit and any elevated risk to bystanders, safely arresting Mayberry and the driver of the vehicle, who was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators also recovered the pink shotgun that was used in both incidents from the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.