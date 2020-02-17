Tigers late rally stuns Priceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Deshler Tigers were down three early in the fourth quarter, with their season on the brink.
But a huge run, followed by timely free throws proved to be the difference as Deshler outscored Priceville 29-17 in the fourth quarter to win 75-64 in a Class 4A girls regional semifinal at the northwest regional.
Shamri Thirlkill led all scorers with 22 while her back court teammate Chole Siegel added 20.
Deshler will play defending 4A champs Rogers Wednesday.
