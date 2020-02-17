Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
STREET RACE SHOOTING
Shooting erupts at Memphis street race; 7 injured
Police in Tennessee say seven people have been shot during a street race. Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting stemmed from an argument Saturday night while people were racing vehicles. All seven shooting victims were treated at a hospital and released. No further details were immediately released.
LANDSLIDE-HOMES COLLAPSE
Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in western Tennessee. News outlets report no one was injured in the slide, which occurred along the Tennessee River near the Hardin County community of Savannah. The Hardin County Fire Department says a vacant home collapsed Saturday, while occupants of a second home left before it eventually was destroyed. A nearby road was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
BC-TN-FATAL GROCERY SHOOTING
Police: 2 people killed after grocery parking lot shooting
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigation after two people were shot and killed outside of a grocery store near Nashville. Metro police say two people met in a South Nashville Kroger parking lot on Friday and began shooting at each other. The two then left in separate vehicles. Both people died from injuries. Police have not released their identities.The situation is being investigated.
PILL MILLS-TENNESSEE
Jury in Tennessee convicts 4 for operating 'pill mills'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four people have been convicted in a Tennessee federal court of illegally distributing more than 11 million prescription opioid pills. The U.S. attorney's office in Knoxville says Sylvia Hofstetter was convicted of charges including racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy. Three other defendants were convicted of maintaining a building where drugs were involved. Prosecutors say millions of tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine generated more than $21 million of revenue for four Knoxville-area clinics. The drugs sold had a corresponding street value of $360 million. The defendants face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced.
SOUTHERN STORMS-FLOODING
Mississippi residents fleeing floods after torrential rains
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Residents along a rain-swollen river in Mississippi are packing up belongings and fleeing to higher ground to escape what authorities warn could be devastating weekend flooding. The Pearl River flows through metro Jackson, Mississippi, and forecasters say it may reach levels not seen in more than four decades. So Leti Vargas enlisted help from relatives to clear appliances out her double-wide mobile home. Trash cans and ducks floated nearby. The flooding is the result of days of heavy rains over the Southeast. Flood concerns extend into neighboring Alabama, where some have already had to flee floodwaters.