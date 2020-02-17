Inmate from Marshall County missing from south Alabama work release

ELBA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama state prison officials want you to be on the lookout for an escapee with links to Marshall County.
33 year old Dustin Joel Morton is currently unaccounted for. He was part of a work release program in Elba. At a headcount late Sunday night, he was nowhere to be found.
Morton was last seen wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans and boots.
He was serving a fifteen year sentence on Obstruction of Justice Charges dating back to 2017. Records show he also served one year on burglary charges in 2014 and a year and a half on burglary charges in 2010.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.