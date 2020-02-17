Huntsville native killed in South Alabama wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville native, Lauren Hancock Moore, was killed in a South Alabama car wreck.
Moore’s vehicle entered a pond in Houston County sometime Friday, February 14th.
The car and her body were recovered that day. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Moore is the daughter of retired Huntsville Police Officer Billy Hancock.
“She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter sister,” said Lauren’s mother, Connie Hancock, “she has 4 brothers who are heartsick and love her very much, loved by everyone for her ability to light up a room the second she walked in, the light of our family will forever be dim.”
She leaves behind a husband and two children. Lauren’s mother says a trust fund for Lauren’s children will be set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union in the coming days.
