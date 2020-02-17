Dry today but more rain on the way

It is a calm and seasonable start to the day today and it should stay relatively calm for much of your Monday. Temperatures today will climb from the mid/upper 30s this morning into the low to mid 60s by this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy but dry day today, but that won’t last too long. Overnight tonight a low-pressure system will strengthen and move to the north northeast. As it does it will pull a weak warm front through the Valley during the morning hours. That will bring in some scattered showers and storms for the morning commute.