Dry & gloomy today ahead of more rain Tuesday

Happy Monday! Some are waking up to some clearer skies while other areas are seeing patchy fog this morning.
It is a calm and seasonable start to the day today and it should stay relatively calm for much of your Monday. Temperatures today will climb from the mid/upper 30s this morning into the low to mid 60s by this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy but dry day today, but that won’t last too long. Overnight tonight a low-pressure system will strengthen and move to the north northeast. As it does it will pull a weak warm front through the Valley during the morning hours. That will bring in some scattered showers and storms for the morning commute.
Temperatures Tuesday will likely climb into the low to mid 60s as the front moves through. However, a cold front will move in quickly bringing more storms and cooler temperatures by the later afternoon and evening. Those showers and storms will wrap up as we move into the overnight and into Wednesday. While Wednesday looks much drier, there is another chance for more moisture, along with colder air, on Thursday!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
