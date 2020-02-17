Decatur City Council revokes business license over alcohol, gambling violations

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur business may be forced to shut down after several violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the Decatur City Council voted unanimously to conditionally revoke the business license for K and B One Stop, which does business as West Moulton Mini Mart.
The community development, police and licensing departments recommended the revocation because of repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety, and alleged violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
The Decatur Daily reports that the business must close immediately, but the owner will get a chance to change the decision at a permanent revocation hearing at the March 2 council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.