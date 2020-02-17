Brooks powers to regional final

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - West Morgan and the Brooks Lions were tied at 16 after one quarter at the 4A Boys Northwest Regional. The Lions decided to turn up the pressure defensively in quarters three and four.
Brooks held West Morgan to two and eight points respectively in the second and third quarters to come away with a 62-41 win.
Three players scored in double figures for Brooks led by Carson Daniel’s 17 points.
Brooks will face West Limestone in the 4A boys regional final Wednesday.
