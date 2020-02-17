Blue Origin cuts ribbon on rocket engine plant

February 17, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Blue Origin’s new rocket engine plant is almost open for business in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park.

Workers at the 350k square foot facility will build two-different types of rocket engines to be used by Blue Origin in its New Glenn and New Shepard Rockets and by ULA in its Vulcan Rocket.

The facility isn’t quite up and running, production machinery won’t arrive for another 6-weeks.

Blue Origin is investing $200-million in its new Huntsville plant. It’s also spending about $100-million to refurbish the historic Saturn V rocket engine test stand at Marshall Space Flight Center.

The company is hiring more than 300 people to work at the Huntsville plant. You can find a link to apply here.

