Alabama severe weather tax holiday is this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s severe weather sales tax holiday begins on Friday, February 21st and goes through Sunday, February 23rd.
During the tax holiday, Alabama’s 4% state sales tax is waived on certain items. Many cities and counties also waive local sales tax. You can find a list of participating cities and counties here.
Sales tax is also waived on generators that are $1,000 or less.
Sales tax is waived on the below items that are $60 or less per item.
- AAA-cell batteries
- AA-cell batteries
- C-cell batteries
- D-cell batteries
- 6-volt batteries
- 9-volt batteries
- Cellular phone battery
- Cellular phone charger
- Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio
- Two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
- Portable self-powered light source (battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks)
- Tarpaulin
- Plastic sheeting
- Plastic drop cloths and other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
- Duct tape
- Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
- Non-electric can opener
- Artificial ice
- Blue ice
- Ice packs
- Reusable ice
- Self-contained first aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Smoke detector
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container
