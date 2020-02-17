Alabama severe weather tax holiday is this weekend

Sales tax holiday (Source: WAFF)
February 17, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s severe weather sales tax holiday begins on Friday, February 21st and goes through Sunday, February 23rd.

During the tax holiday, Alabama’s 4% state sales tax is waived on certain items. Many cities and counties also waive local sales tax. You can find a list of participating cities and counties here.

Sales tax is also waived on generators that are $1,000 or less.

Sales tax is waived on the below items that are $60 or less per item.

COVERED ITEMS:

  • AAA-cell batteries
  • AA-cell batteries
  • C-cell batteries
  • D-cell batteries
  • 6-volt batteries
  • 9-volt batteries
  • Cellular phone battery
  • Cellular phone charger
  • Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio
  • Two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
  • Portable self-powered light source (battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks)
  • Tarpaulin
  • Plastic sheeting
  • Plastic drop cloths and other flexible, waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
  • Duct tape
  • Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
  • Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Artificial ice
  • Blue ice
  • Ice packs
  • Reusable ice
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Smoke detector
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container

