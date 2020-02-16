“Sons of the American Revolution” work to honor Founding Fathers

(WAFF) - Monday is Presidents Day, a day when we proudly honor our nation’s leaders and the immense sacrifices they made for our country.
As a way to continue their legacy, the Sons of the American Revolution work to educate the public on who these brave individuals were.
“We teach history,” says Jim Maples, a member of the organization. “Young people don’t learn history in school anymore. You have to learn the founding of your country to understand where we came from.”
Maples is also a bloodline descendant of a man who served alongside President George Washington at Valley Forge. In the interview above, he is wearing a replica of the uniform his ancestor would have worn and holding an authentic 1766 musket. To learn more about these pieces of history, click on the interview above!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.