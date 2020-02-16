Slight warmer today, rain back to start the week

Happy Sunday! It’s not as cold waking up this morning and that trend should carry on the next few days.
Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 30s and low across the Valley due to more cloud cover. It will stay mostly cloudy and dry today. There is a small chance at some showers later in the day, but the best rain chances will be to our south and towards the Gulf Coast. There is a much better chance for rain earlier on in the work week.
Scattered showers are possible again Monday, but we have to keep an eye on Tuesday for our next rain maker. The trends the last few days have been that much of the heavier rain will thankfully escape the Valley to the south. I do expect showers and storms on Tuesday and rainfall totals right now are looking to be more towards 3/4 to 1 inch. Rain chances are expected nearly every day during the workweek with another blast of cold air by the end of the week. Keep checking back for more info as we get closer!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
