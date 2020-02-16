Slight warmer today, rain back to start the week

Scattered showers are possible again Monday, but we have to keep an eye on Tuesday for our next rain maker. The trends the last few days have been that much of the heavier rain will thankfully escape the Valley to the south. I do expect showers and storms on Tuesday and rainfall totals right now are looking to be more towards 3/4 to 1 inch. Rain chances are expected nearly every day during the workweek with another blast of cold air by the end of the week. Keep checking back for more info as we get closer!