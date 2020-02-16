Rescue workers believe they have found missing vehicle at Buck’s Pocket

Crews searched for a car swept away in the water at Buck’s Pocket State Park on Feb. 5, 2020. (Source: WAFF)
February 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 2:48 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF has a crew at Buck’s Pocket where authorities say they have found the vehicle swept into floodwaters nearly two weeks ago at Buck’s Pocket.

The driver was swept away by floodwaters on February 5th. Law enforcement and volunteers have searched for the driver and the vehicle since they were reported missing but due to flooding and poor weather conditions, they have not been able to locate either.

The search follows witness reports on that a car was swept off a bridge by floodwater.

