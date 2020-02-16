Local business in Lacey’s Spring face impact from road closure

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Traffic on highway 231 is being rerouted and now businesses in the area are also feeling the impact.
Zack Evans is the owner at Evans Certified Service Center.
It's located right passed the damaged intersection going towards the mountain on the left-hand side.
He said since the barricades came out, closing the road, he’s seen fewer customers.
"Basically since day one of the main things is just the lost of foot traffic and my customers have been calling, the ones that know about it and asking and worried if they can even get to the shop and they are worried so I have to coach them through that," said Evans.
He said he wants construction crews to remove the roadblock near intersection 36 and Wahova, so customers can once again drive through and enter his business.
But officials we talked with said the road will remain closed until the repairs are made.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.