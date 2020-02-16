Isolated rain showers and 40s overnight

A few isolated rain showers will stick around this evening with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures falling into the low to middle 40s.
President’s Day Monday looks to be mainly dry with warm highs in the low to middle 60s, expect a breezy wind out of the southeast. A few showers will develop late Monday night overnight into Tuesday morning’s commute as a warm front pushes in from the southwest.
We are expecting light to moderate showers to become more widespread through the morning on Tuesday and continuing through the afternoon, highs will be in the middle 60s. A slow moving cold front may trigger a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain showers will slowly end by mid to late morning on Wednesday with dry skies in the afternoon, highs will be cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be below average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Next weekend looks good for now with seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 50s.
More chances for rain and thunderstorms will start off next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.